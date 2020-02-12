Today on Rappler:

About 400 scientists are taking part in the two-day international meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to review how the virus is transmitted and the possible vaccines against it.

United States Defense Secretary Mark Esper says it’s ‘a move in the wrong direction’, adding that allies in the region are ‘trying to say to the Chinese they should obey the international rules of order.’

Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido, one of the poster boys of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign, is on the President’s notorious drug list.

The Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation notes that Calida's petition is based on ‘patent disinformation’ about the use of PDRs by media companies.

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade opens up about his 12-year-old child coming out as a transgender child, while a private funeral for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held in Los Angeles last Friday, February 7, two weeks after the two died in a helicopter crash along with 7 others. – Rappler.com