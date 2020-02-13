Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo contradicts an earlier statement he made about President Rodrigo Duterte's supposed scheduled phone call with United States President Donald Trump.

Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa says he feels ‘insulted’ after Rappler came out with reports that President Duterte’s drug list includes drug war poster boy Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido.

In a taped message aired Thursday, February 13, Duterte calls on Filipinos to 'remain calm.'

Jeepney driver Crisalde Tamparong tells police he lost control of his brakes.

US entertainment sites E! News, Just Jared, and US Weekly say the couple is keeping things 'very hush-hush' and their family and friends are excited for the couple.