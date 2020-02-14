Today on Rappler:

A Quezon City court issues warrants of arrest against former senator Sonny Trillanes and 10 other people for conspiracy to commit sedition.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs downgrades Taal Volcano in Batangas from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 Friday, February 14.

Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan, the police official who snatched the phone of GMA veteran reporter Jun Veneracion, is promoted again in the NCRPO Wednesday, February 12.

Health Secretary Francsico Duque III says it is premature to assume that the 2019 novel coronavirus crisis is stabilizing.

Filipino folk band Ben&Ben releases a new music video for their song 'Fall' on Friday, Valentine's Day. – Rappler.com