Hontiveros hits immigration officers for alleged POGO corruption | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- DOH stays 'vigilant' even with admitted PUIs for coronavirus down to 171
- ‘Magkano at hanggang kanino?’: Hontiveros reveals bribery in entry of POGO workers
- 'Show of love for democracy': Groups hold Red Friday protest to support ABS-CBN
- Senators to question VFA termination at Supreme Court
- Billie Eilish drops new James Bond theme song 'No Time To Die'
