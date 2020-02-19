Today on Rappler:

House Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel supports a strict anti-turncoat provision in the Philippine Constitution.

Bureau of Corrections top lawyer Fredric Santos was a controversial witness in Senate hearings on the Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA controversy.

Around 500 passengers who tested negative for COVID-19 begin leaving cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan as the 14-day quarantine period ends, Wednesday, February 19.

Police chief Archie Gamboa says Wednesday, February 19, Espenido’s statements will not yet be considered insubordination. But Gamboa says the PNP ‘will deal with Espenido internally.’

Star Magic, ABS-CBN's talent management arm, releases photos of several artists wearing a ribbon with the 3 colors of the TV station as they rally behind their home network. – Rappler.com