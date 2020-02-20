Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte fires ‘all officials and employees’ of the Bureau of Immigration allegedly involved in a bribery scheme allowing the illegal entry of Chinese workers.

House Speaker Alan Cayetano says the House can discuss the issue in May, or in August, after President Rodrigo Duterte’s SONA on the 4th Monday of July.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the killing of suspended prisons legal chief Fredric Santos was ‘very likely’ related to the Good Conduct Time Allowance controversy. He also orders a probe into the killing.

A foreign affairs official says President Rodrigo Duterte can ‘theoretically’ direct the withdrawal of the country from the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS without Senate concurrence.

ABS-CBN News tweets a photo of star Sarah Geronimo all tied up in coaching duties amid rumors of her getting married on Thursday, February 20, to fiance Matteo Guidicelli. – Rappler.com