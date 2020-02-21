Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says Thursday, February 20, he is fond of Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente amid the scandal involving immigration officers who allegedly took bribes.

The first batch of 49 Filipinos quarantined in New Clark City will be allowed to go home after showing no signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak adds the network isn't perfect but it’s ready to correct any mistake it might have committed.

United States President Donald Trump repeats his claims that the US is the 'best economy ever', as he claimed China and Europe are 'doing poorly'.

ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe confirms the couple tied the knot Thursday, February 20, at Shangri-La at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City. – Rappler.com