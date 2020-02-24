ABS-CBN executives face the Senate | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- ABS-CBN executives face the Senate on franchise issue
- South Korea becomes biggest coronavirus center outside China
- PNP Western Visayas clears Espenido of drug links
- Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir resigns
- Daredevil, in bid to prove Earth is flat, dies in rocket launch
– Rappler.com
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico