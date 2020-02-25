Today on Rappler:

Jailed Senator Leila De Lima submitted her list to the US government around the second week of January through the US State Department.

Businessman Dennis Uy gets approval to acquire the 45% stake of Chevron Philippines in the Malampaya gas field.

President Rodrigo Duterte skips the commemoration of the 34th EDSA anniversary at the People Power Monument again.

The Court of Appeals or CA orders not only the reinstatement of the 51 workers of GMA network but also the awarding of full backwages and benefits.

Cebu City Representative Raul Del Mar says by extending ABS-CBN's current franchise, lawmakers will then be able to uphold their duties without trampling on freedom of the press.

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa files a lawsuit Monday, February 24, against the operators of the helicopter that crashed on January 26, killing the NBA icon, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others. – Rappler.com