Today on Rappler:

The coronavirus outbreak spreads to Europe from Italy, as Greece, Croatia, Austria, Switzerland and Algeria all report cases related to Italy.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano says he received information from 20 lawmakers saying Velasco and his allies in the House were already offering budget allocations and chairmanships to their colleagues under a Velasco speakership.

Retired justice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez contradicts Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s informal opinion that a provisional permit from the NTC will be enough for ABS-CBN to continue operating.

The suit by ‘Donald J. Trump for President, Inc’ says a March 27, 2019 column ‘The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo’ is defamatory.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova announces her retirement at the age of 32. In an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines, Sharapova says, ‘Tennis – I'm saying goodbye.’ – Rappler.com