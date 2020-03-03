1
Greenhills hostage taker a licensed guard, says police | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- PNP backpedals, says Greenhills hostage taker is licensed guard
- Filipinos most satisfied with Senate, least happy with Duterte Cabinet
- Cayetano to Velasco: You'll be Speaker if Duterte wants you to be Speaker
- Ungab, Leachon stripped of key House posts amid coup rumors
- Boracay tourist arrivals decline by 40% due to coronavirus
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico