Today on Rappler:

A helicopter carrying Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa and 7 others crash Thursday morning, March 5, in San Pedro, Laguna.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says it is ‘stupid’ for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to allow Chinese-run online gambling operations in the Philippines just for government revenues.

Prices of goods continue to move within the government's target, as inflation hit 2.6% in February. This is lower than the 2.9% recorded in January 2020.

A man in Lithuania locks his wife in a bathroom over fears she may be carrying the coronavirus.

US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg quits the Democratic presidential race Wednesday, March 4, and is now endorsing frontrunner Joe Biden. – Rappler.com