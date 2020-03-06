Today on Rappler:

The health department confirms two Filipinos test positive for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5.

The police chief of Argao town in Cebu is arrested for allowing two female drug detainees to sleep in his quarters at the police station.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa is one of Time magazine's ‘100 Women of the Year’. Time says Ressa ‘has continued to navigate the murk between social media and despotism.’

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ends her campaign on Thursday, March 5, closing the Democratic presidential race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Celebrities Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff introduce their newborn daughter to the world and reveal her name Dahlia Amélie. – Rappler.com