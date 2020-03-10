Today on Rappler:

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines rises to 33 on Tuesday, March 10.

The coronavirus outbreak prompts President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend classes in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14.

President Rodrigo Duterte shrugs off the Senate challenging his decision to unilaterally terminate the Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.

Google restricts visits to its offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and New York as it ramps up precautions against the novel coronavirus.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan bow out as senior royals on Monday, March 9. – Rappler.com