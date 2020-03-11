Today on Rappler:

The health department says 16 new cases are confirmed Wednesday, March 11.

The National Telecommunications Commission will allow media company ABS-CBN to operate beyond its franchise expiry on May 4 unless there is ‘restraint’ from the court.

President Rodrigo Duterte clears Philippine offshore gaming operations or POGO of links to a wide range of crimes like sex trafficking, drug trafficking, corruption, money laundering, and forgery of documents.

The House of Representatives approves the bill allowing foreigners to fully own public services like transportation, communication, and power firms in the Philippines.

The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, March 11, confirms the appointments of army reservists presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Davao City Representative Isidro Ungab. – Rappler.com