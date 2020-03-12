Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte will place Metro Manila on lockdown for at least 30 days to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines. He also raises Code Red Sublevel 2 Thursday, March 12.

The World Health Organization now calls the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, meaning it’s spreading in several regions through local transmission.

Investors want out of the stock market triggering a 10% fall in the Philippine Stock Exchange index amid fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

In Hollywood, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in a landmark case.

The test kit is capable of fast detection of the novel coronavirus in samples taken from patients. Results can be ready in two hours. – Rappler.com