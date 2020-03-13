Today on Rappler:

National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas says Friday, March 13, police cannot let violators go without punishment.

Health Undersecretary and FDA officer-in-charge Eric Domingo says none of the home test kits sold online had been registered and tested by the regulatory agency.

MRT3 management conducts a dry run of social distancing on the train to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several commuters complain of limited entry Friday morning, March 13.

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for the new coronavirus, his office says late Thursday, March 12.

Geography-challenged Mocha Uson places the town of La Trinidad in the city of Baguio. – Rappler.com