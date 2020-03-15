Today on Rappler:

On the first day of the Metro Manila lockdown, police and local officials improvise on how to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 5 Brazilians who traveled with President Jair Bolsonaro on a visit to the United States and attended meetings with US President Donald Trump test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation suspends all gaming operations in the country but Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs will remain operational – with a minimal number of workers. – Rappler.com