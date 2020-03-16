1
- Duterte places Luzon on 'enhanced quarantine' to battle coronavirus
- Zubiri tests positive for coronavirus
- First Monday for community enhanced quarantine, checkpoints, and curfews
- DTI orders groceries to limit number of shoppers
- U.S. ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cut and a curfew
- Hong Kong political rivals woo voters with free face masks
