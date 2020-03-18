Today on Rappler:

Medical experts estimate the novel coronavirus cases in the country can peak to 75,000 in the next 3 months if not properly contained.

Tricycle drivers registered with the Makati City government will receive an initial P2,000 cash assistance each in the aftermath of the lockdown.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto urges the national government to allow tricycles on the streets after it bans all public transportation during the enhanced community quarantine to deter spread of the coronavirus.

Philippine weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz remains positive despite the uncertainty surrounding her return to the Olympics.

Cast and staff of ABS-CBN show Love Thy Woman undergo self-quarantine after actor Christopher de Leon confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus. – Rappler.com