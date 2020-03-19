Today on Rappler:

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is now under-self quarantine. He was exposed to a senior health official who tested positive for COVID-19.

Filipinos online rally behind Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto after administration officials and supporters blast him for allowing tricycle drivers to operate while Luzon was on lockdown.

Even when faced with a pandemic, Filipinos explore improvised safety equipment as supplies run out.

Some 500 million people are in lockdowns around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak.

U2's frontman Bono says the song is inspired by the Italians who are under quarantine and medical teams who save lives. – Rappler.com