Duterte to local government units: Follow orders | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- 'Stand down': Duterte orders LGUs to follow IATF orders on Luzon lockdown
- PH coronavirus cases rise to 230; fatalities now at 18
- Looting, crimes during lockdown? PNP says that's 'fake news'
- Italy overtakes China as nation with most virus deaths
- 'Premature' to postpone Tokyo Olympics, says IOC chief
