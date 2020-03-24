Today on Rappler:

At past 3 am Tuesday, March 24, the House of Representatives adopts the approved Senate version of the bill, Senate Bill No. 1418. It now waits for Duterte's signature.

The World Health Organization or WHO warns Monday, March 23, the coronavirus pandemic is clearly accelerating, as deaths soared past 15,000 worldwide and more than 341,000 people were infected.

Canadian researchers launch a study Monday, March 23, into the use of a powerful anti-inflammatory drug to reduce the risks of pulmonary complications and death related to the coronavirus.

China opens two new research outposts in the West Philippine Sea March 20 as the Philippines grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan asks to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year because of the global coronavirus pandemic, and the International Olympic Committee agrees. – Rappler.com