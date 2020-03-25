1
Makati Medical Center hits Pimentel for breach of protocol | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Makati Med denounces Pimentel's 'irresponsible, reckless' protocol breach
- Duterte signs law granting himself special powers to address coronavirus outbreak
- U.S. could overtake Europe as coronavirus epicenter – WHO
- Instagram unveils new 'co-watching' feature to ease isolation
- Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico