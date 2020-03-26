Today on Rappler:

Former University of Makati law dean Rico Quicho says Thursday, March 26, he is drafting a complaint against Senator Koko Pimentel.

Senator Panfilo Lacson says the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration must act with urgency to flatten the coronavirus curve in the country.

Student governments of the Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines Diliman, De La Salle University Manila, and University of Santo Tomasurge the Commission of Higher Education or CHED to suspend online classes nationwide as the country grapples with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Anger rises in Taiwan as Chinese fighter jets and warships fly around the island, even as both countries fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Iza Calzado is in the hospital Wednesday, March 25, after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She has also been tested for coronavirus but is still waiting for the test results. – Rappler.com