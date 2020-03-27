1
AFP chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler
- Military chief Santos tests positive for coronavirus
- ‘Clerical oversight’: RITM says congressman Yap ‘remains negative’ for COVID-19
- DOH disapproves location of proposed Marikina virus test center
- Pacquiao residence on lockdown after viral video with Pimentel
- 'Mortal sin': Angel Locsin apologizes for endorsing Koko Pimentel
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico