Today on Rappler:

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines or CAAP grounds the entire fleet of local charter plane firm Lionair after the fatal crash at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Sunday, March 29.

The health department says Monday, March 30, it bought P1.8 billion worth of personal protective equipment or PPEs for frontline health workers.

To be prioritized are 1,300 test kits funded by the science and technology department and the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health that will accommodate 26,000 tests.

Asian markets fall on Monday, March 30, following Wall Street’s steep drop last week, as investors returned their attention to the soaring infection and death rate of the coronavirus.

Actress Iza Calzado is set to be discharged from the hospital as her latest test show she is now negative for the novel coronavirus. – Rappler.com