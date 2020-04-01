Today on Rappler:

The National Bureau of Investigation or NBI summons Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for supposedly violating the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Scientists at the University of the Philippines-Manila National Institutes of Health or UP-NIH are developing ventilators to help augment the local demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Airline companies Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, and AirAsia seek state intervention and access to credit with low rates, as the novel coronavirus grounds the industry almost to the point of bankruptcy.

Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo prevents all city government employees from taking their share of relief food packs distributed house to house.

The coronavirus pandemic kills more than 30,000 people in Europe as of Wednesday, April 1. There are now 450,000 cases of COVID-19 in Europe, making it the continent hit hardest by the outbreak. – Rappler.com