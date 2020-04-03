1
- ‘Massive testing’ of coronavirus PUMs, PUIs to start April 14 – Galvez
- Cayetano defends Duterte’s shoot to kill order: ‘I don’t really think that’s literal’
- Frontliner attacked in Quezon for parking ambulance inside subdivision
- 13.4% jump in phone WiFi use in Philippines in first week of lockdown – OpenSignal
