Former University of Makati law dean Rico Quicho files a formal complaint against Senator Koko Pimentel for blatantly violating Republic Act 11332 and putting Filipino lives in danger.

Policemen from the Quezon City Police District storm community kitchens in Sitio San Roque Monday, April 6, taking down protest posters and placards demanding for food and mass testing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Joshua Molo, editor-in-chief of The Dawn, drew the ire of 3 teachers after criticizing the government for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in posts on Facebook.

The Manila City government will give P1,000 to 568,000 Manila families as assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis. Mayor Isko Moreno says a total of P591.5 million will be distributed to the families.

Ecuador's vice president Otto Sonnenholzner apologizes after dead bodies were left on the streets of Guayaquil city. – Rappler.com