A barangay captain from Pampanga punishes LGBTQ+ constituents for violating curfew by ordering them to kiss each other and do a sexy dance in front of a minor.

The government's coronavirus task force is studying the possibility of providing assistance to middle-class families in Luzon badly hit by the lockdown.

The Philippine foreign affairs department expresses ‘deep concern’ over the recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in the South China Sea.

Nearly 2,000 people die in the United States in the last 24 hours as of April 7, or April 8 in the Philippines. Johns Hopkins University says there are now 12,700 deaths in the US due to the coronavirus.

A pair of pandas in Hong Kong finally decides to mate after a decade. Ocean Park Hong Kong releases photos of the pair embracing, free from prying eyes and camera phones. – Rappler.com