Today on Rappler:

The coronavirus pandemic in the country might last until January 2021, if no intervention is done.

Lawyer Harry Roque is once again the spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte. Secretary Salvador Panelo confirms this Monday, April 13.

The Department of Justice orders the Bureau of Corrections and the Board of Pardons and Parole to fast-track the release of elderly and sick inmates. The DOJ says it gave the order before the outbreak.

The World Health Organization warns countries against lifting lockdown restrictions too early. Governments are under pressure to keep populations safe while preventing the collapse of their economies.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of people, while various lights and sounds businesses in the PH participate in a nationwide ‘We Light As One’ lighting campaign. – Rappler.com