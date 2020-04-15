Today on Rappler:

Even without a permit from the health department, Marikina City government will start operating its coronavirus testing center on Friday, April 17.

The social welfare department asks city governments to shoulder the subsidies for families not included in its list. Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto says the city government is working to provide for families excluded from DSWD’s list.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says Wednesday, April 15, traffic policemen will issue tickets against drivers transporting non-authorized persons.

Agence France-Presse says the tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries only testing the severe cases.

Comedian Ethel Booba reveals in a YouTube video she has never been behind the controversial Twitter account @iamethylgabison.