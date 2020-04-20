Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to issue any order of a police and military takeover in the country. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque clarifies this Monday, April 20, after the Armed Forces started preparing for a possible ‘martial law-like lockdown’.

Screenwriter, poet, and independent Visayan film actor Maria Victoria Beltran was arrested Sunday, April 19, for a sarcastic Facebook post. Meantime, former Anakpawis party-list Representative Ariel Casilao and his companions were detained in Norzagaray, Bulacan, Sunday.

Four policemen who stormed the Pacific Plaza Tower condominium complex in Taguig City are cleared of any violation by the Philippine National Police.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan blacklists four major British tabloids the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror, and Express. The couple accuses the publications of coming out with stories that were ‘distorted, false and invasive beyond reason.’

The biggest musicians and personalities from all over the world come together for a virtual show aired on Sunday, April 19, Manila time. – Rappler.com