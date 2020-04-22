Today on Rappler:

State university experts say the Luzon-wide lockdown helped slow down the spread of coronavirus infections, but the experts from UP also anticipate an increase in COVID-19 cases once the lockdown is lifted.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua says Filipino consumers stand to benefit from the nosedive of oil prices in the world market.

The Philippine government is shelling out P35 million to use two ships of Dennis Uy's logistics company 2GO Group to house seafarers and migrant workers undergoing quarantine for the coronavirus.

UPDATE: Uy says 2GO has no plans of accepting the P35 million. He says the amount was offered by DOTr.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Civil Affairs announced April 19 new administrative districts for the contested Spratly and Paracel island chains.

A growing number of Hong Kong residents venture out to popular locations in the country. Meantime, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tentatively begins his return to work Tuesday, after being hospitalized for coronavirus. – Rappler.com