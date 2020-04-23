1
Army calls for probe over police killing of ex-soldier Ragos | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Winston Ragos' mom to Duterte gov’t: Coronavirus is the enemy, not my son
- Chinese warship aimed guns at Philippine Navy vessel in West PH Sea – AFP
- Davao City to relax coronavirus lockdown measures on April 26
- Germany to start 1st clinical tests on virus vaccine
- Human rights orgs urge gov’t to drop charges vs Cebu artist Bambi Beltran
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico