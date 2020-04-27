Today on Rappler:

A man was physically assaulted and nearly arrested by police in the front yard of his own home in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City, Sunday, April 26.

The Labor department is working to have a Filipina caregiver deported from Taiwan for posts criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte.

Former tourism chief Mon Jimenez dies Monday, April 27. He was 64. Jimenez, a marketing communication expert, is considered as one of the pillars of the Philippine advertising industry.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday claims the country won against the spread of the coronavirus.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ‘alive and well.’ A top security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in confirms this, adding Kim had been staying in resort town Wonsan since April 13. – Rappler.com