QC authorities maul fish vendor for not wearing mask | Evening wRap
- QC officials maul, drag fish vendor for not wearing face mask
- Government changes list of areas under ECQ
- AFP chief asked Chinese envoy help to buy COVID-19 'medicine,' then recalls letter
- Taiwan rejects deportation of OFW critical of Duterte
- Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz's IG Live had us gushing despite ourselves
