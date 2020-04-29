Today on Rappler:

The Philippines is likely to miss its target of 8,000 coronavirus tests per day by the end of April.

Updates from local governments of Albay, Cebu City, and Davao City

Updates from Albay, Cebu City, and Davao City and how they handle community quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court releases the results Wednesday, April 29, and the passing rate is 27.36%. 2,103 examinees passed out of the total 7,685 takers.

The United States on Tuesday, April 28, records its one-millionth coronavirus case. The country also records at least 58,000 deaths, a larger number than the fatalities in the Vietnam War.

The US Department of Defense officially releases 3 videos taken by Navy pilots showing mid-air encounters with what appear to be UFOs.

Several entertainment reports say Gigi is only a few months along into the pregnancy and kept the secret close to her family and friends. – Rappler.com