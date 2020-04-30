Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says Thursday, April 30, essential work and small religious gatherings are now allowed in places under general community quarantine or GCQ.

2019 Bar topnotcher, Bicolana Mae Diane Azores, is a jeepney driver's daughter with a heart for public service.

Quezon City local government suspends its officials caught on video mauling and dragging fish vendor Michael Rubuia for failing to wear a face mask and not bringing a quarantine pass on April 27.

Nearly half of the entire global workforce is in immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

In a quarterly update, Facebook reports a sharp jump in usage, sparking a rally in shares which climb some 10%. – Rappler.com