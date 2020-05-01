Today on Rappler:

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto says the enhanced community quarantine and other medical interventions are effective in slowing down the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Labor Day commemoration under quarantine involve arrest of volunteers, labor leaders

Labor organizations and communities commemorate Labor Day despite a lockdown amid the pandemic.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano says the House of Representatives has ‘no intention’ of ordering the closure of ABS-CBN, whose franchise is just days away from lapsing.

British band Queen on Friday, May 1, released a new version of their rock classic 'We Are The Champions' to raise money for health workers.

On Instagram on Friday, May 1, the CNN anchor shares photos of him and the baby, who is named after Anderson's father Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died when he was 10 years old.