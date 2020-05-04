Today on Rappler:

Solicitor General Jose Calida warns the National Telecommunications Commission against granting provisional authority to media company ABS-CBN.

Updates on community quarantine due to coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines

PH temporarily suspends all flights, local officials who divide cash aid to face charges

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth says Monday, May 4, it is temporarily suspending collections for ‘all direct members’.

Pope Francis promotes the former archbishop of Manila, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the rank of cardinal-bishop. Tagle is the first Filipino to be among 11 of the highest ranking cardinals in the Vatican.

World updates on coronavirus pandemic

Enormous evidence of coronavirus from Wuhan lab, Europe lockdowns ease, Bolsonaro’s comments, Trump ‘glad’ Kim Jong-Un ‘is back and well’ – Rappler.com