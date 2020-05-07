1
ABS-CBN files TRO on NTC shutdown order| Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- ABS-CBN runs to Supreme Court to stop NTC shutdown
- Aquino: Duterte created own 'unnecessary problem' in ABS-CBN shutdown
- As country battles pandemic, Duterte adopts Bong Go's new pet project
- Positive tests for recovered virus patients are not reinfections – WHO
- Richard Gomez says gov't responsible for ABS-CBN shutdown
– Rappler.com
