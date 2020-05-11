Today on Rappler:

Cebu City surpasses Quezon City in coronavirus cases in the country. As of May 10, there are 1,571 cases in Cebu, while Quezon City has 1,558 cases.

The House committee on legislative franchises issues a show cause order against the National Telecommunications Commission or NTC Monday, May 11.

Journalists, academics, and media groups hold the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict accountable over its erroneous and irresponsible posts against media giant ABS-CBN and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

Transportation officials say Monday, May 11, increasing public transport fares is currently out of the question for now, as the country prepares to move to the relaxed general community quarantine or GCQ.

Two top US economic advisers defend the need for an expeditious reopening of the economy. – Rappler.com