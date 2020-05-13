Today on Rappler:

Police chief Archie Gamboa orders an internal probe into the birthday party of National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas.

The House of Representatives is now pushing to grant ABS-CBN network a provisional franchise valid until October 31, 2020.

The government's coronavirus task force changes its mind overnight about lifting quarantine measures in 8 ‘low-risk’ regions.

The Philippine economy may decline by 2% to 3.4% in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis. This is a crash not seen since the Marcos regime. – Rappler.com