PNP to probe Sinas’ birthday party | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Police chief Archie Gamboa orders an internal probe into the birthday party of National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas.
- House poised to grant ABS-CBN provisional franchise until October 2020, Angelica Panganiban says: ABS-CBN is not the enemy
The House of Representatives is now pushing to grant ABS-CBN network a provisional franchise valid until October 31, 2020.
The government's coronavirus task force changes its mind overnight about lifting quarantine measures in 8 ‘low-risk’ regions.
The Philippine economy may decline by 2% to 3.4% in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis. This is a crash not seen since the Marcos regime. – Rappler.com
