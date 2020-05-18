Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House of Representatives recalls on Monday, May 18, the 2nd reading approval of the bill granting ABS-CBN a provisional franchise valid until October 31, 2020.

Malcañang warns the public on Monday, May 18, it can impose strict lockdown measures again should coronavirus cases increase.

The Duterte government migrates its signature gathering campaign in support of revising the 1987 Constitution online.

LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra says Monday, May 18, contact tracing is part of safety protocols in allowing limited PUV operations in areas under general community quarantine. Meantime, classes may be conducted in classrooms or virtually, depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic by August.

Now a deputy administrator for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA, Mocha Uson tells the NBI her false coronavirus post was ‘an honest mistake.’ – Rappler.com