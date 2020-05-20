Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The police raid Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport Zone Tuesday, May 19, after the discovery of an illegal makeshift hospital for Chinese citizens suspected of infection with the coronavirus.

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion slams doctors who say rapid test kits on returning workers would be a ‘waste of resources.’

President Rodrigo Duterte defends Metro Manila police chief Debold Sinas in a speech aired late night Tuesday, May 19, and a song he said captures 'the spirit that we have been longing for’ and ‘what we feel for the moment’ was played back.

Senator Cynthia Villar apologizes Wednesday, May 20, for a remark on the middle class that earned the ire of Filipinos online.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano says the House of Representatives ‘should be ready to decide’ on the grant of a fresh 25-year franchise to media giant ABS-CBN by August. – Rappler.com