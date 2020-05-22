1
PH COVID-19 task force proposes new zoning scheme by June | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- COVID-19 Task Force proposes imposing lockdown by 'zones' in June
- Power firms ordered to issue new bills, conduct actual meter reading
- PH gov't moves to deport Javier Parra
- 5 female cadets make it to top 10 of PMA Masidlawin Class of 2020
- LOOK: Robots represent graduating high school students in Taguig
– Rappler.com
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Jaira Roxas
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico