Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Barbershops and salons may be allowed to reopen sooner than planned, if these establishments can implement strict health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte orders all overseas Filipino workers stuck in quarantine in Metro Manila to be brought back to their home provinces by the end of the week.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, vice president of the CBCP, contradicts a viral social media post claiming it is ‘invalid’ for Catholics to watch replays of Masses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police fire tear gas and water cannons at thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters Sunday, May 24, in one of the most intense clashes since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.

In a tweet Saturday, May 23, Heart Evangelista says ‘I am not pregnant. I’d like to set the record straight. It is a sensitive topic for me.’ – Rappler.com