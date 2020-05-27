Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Metro Manila mayors recommend that the National Capital Region be placed under general community quarantine or GCQ beginning on June 1, with the intention of reviving the economy.

Luxury resort and casino operator Okada Manila will be laying off more than 1,000 employees, citing 'severe losses to the company' due to the pandemic.

Twitter on Tuesday, May 26, labels two tweets from United States President Donald Trump as ‘unsubstantiated’ and accuses him of making false claims.

South Korea reports its biggest jump in coronavirus infections in 7 weeks on Wednesday, May 27. Meantime, Human Rights Watch or HRW and Johns Hopkins University say Venezuela's low case count and death toll are likely false.

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says Tuesday, May 26, he had contracted the novel coronavirus but is now recovered. – Rappler.com